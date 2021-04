Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday (today) represent the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at Sierra Leones 60th Independence Day celebration in Freetown. Osinbajos Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled VP Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Sierra Leones 60th Independence Day celebration. The Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper