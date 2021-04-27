Internally Displaced Persons from the Abagana camp, on Tuesday, protested against the recent attack on their camp and killings by herdsmen. During the protest, they blocked the Markurdi-Lafia Federal Highway and laid the corpses of the victims on the road. The suspected herdsmen on Tuesday morning invaded Abagana IDP camp killing seven persons. Governor Samuel Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Protest over killing of IDPs by suspected herdsmen in Benue