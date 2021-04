Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), says the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is missing in action amid the worsening security situation in Nigeria. Ozekhome lamented the multiple attacks on lives and properties in the country this week which claimed at least 15 cops, five soldiers, and 20 civilians. This was apart from the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper