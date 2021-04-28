President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has described members of the National Assembly as the genuine fighters of corruption in Nigeria. Lawan, according to a statement from his media office on Tuesday night, made the remark when he inaugurated Nigerias chapter of the Global Organisation of Parliamentarians Against Corruption in Abuja. Lawans declaration is coming Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Senators, reps are genuine corruption fighters, says Lawan