The Ogun State Police Command has barred the Oduduwa nation rally expected to hold May 1 in the state. The Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a press statement on Thursday. Consequently, the rally slated for Abeokuta on 1st May, 2021, is viewed by the Command as one too many Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper