Insecurity: PDP slams Remi Tinubu for criticising Smart Adeyemi during plenary





Opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday, took a swipe at Senator Oluremi Tinubu for criticising Senator Smart Adeyemi who expressed passionate concerns over the worsening security situation in the country at the floor of the upper chamber on Tuesday. In a statement titled, Killings: Buhari Presidency, APC Insensitive Accuses APC Of Gagging Members, the PDP Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper