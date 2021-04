Daud Olatunji,Abeokuta The Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday paraded suspected kidnappers of students of Olabisi Onabanjo University Ayetoro campus and the community leader in the state, Chief Tajudeen Omotayo. The police also paraded a suspected kidnapper who sold an AK47 rifle to an undercover police operative for N1m. The Commissioner of Police in the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper