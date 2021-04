Popular American disc jockey and music producer Khaled Muhammad Khaled, professionally known as DJ Khaled is set to release a new album on Friday. The album titled Khaled Khaled will include artistes like Jay z, Megan thee stallion, Naz, Lil Wayne, Drake, Rick Ross, Big Sean and several other big names in the hip-hop genre. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper