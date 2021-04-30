Hannah Ann Enyan has become the youngest chartered accountant in Ghana. The 18-year-old was among the 2021 graduating students of the Institute of Chartered Accountant, Ghana, (ICAG) where a total of 425 qualified accountants were awarded. According to GhanaWeb, Enyan was crowned the youngest chartered accountant in Ghana at the 36th graduation ceremony held at Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Girl, 18, becomes youngest chartered accountant in Ghana