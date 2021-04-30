Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, says the regime of the President. Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) may be giving false impression that the Joe Biden administration will send United States troops to defend Nigerians. The lawyer said rather than give the false impression, the Federal Government of Nigeria should embark on mass recruitment of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Insecurity: Why US may not heed Buharis call for assistance Falana