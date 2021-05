THE Provost of the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Oto/Ijanikin, Lagos State, Prof. Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye, has advocated urgent investment in teacher education in the country. Lafiaji-Okuneye, at the 2020/2021 matriculation of the school, said the investment in the sector would restore the short-term setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, Education is not only Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper