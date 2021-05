The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has approved the reappointment of Nnenna Akajemeli as National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM. According to a statement issued by the Deputy Director (Information), State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr. Tijjani Umar, revealed this at the presentation of the Revised State House Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper