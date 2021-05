Two-time African champions Enyimba were on Friday drawn against Egyptian side Pyramids in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup. Enyimba, who were bottom at some point, emerged Group A winners with nine points in dramatic style, following a stunning Cyril Olisema 95th minute goal, which earned them a 1-0 win against Orlando Pirates, in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper