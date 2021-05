Notorious bandit leader who masterminded Kankara abduction killed

Notorious bandit leader Auwalun Daudawa who led his gang to abduct over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State last December has been killed. The Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs in Zamfara State, Abubakar Dauran, confirmed his death, according to Channels Television. Daudawa had laid down his arms and accepted Governor Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper