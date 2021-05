A faction has emerged within the Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party. The faction, True Peoples Democratic Party, led by Alhaji Bilyaminu Badarawa, also announced the removal of the state party chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, and his executive members. Addressing a press conference in Gusau on Friday, Badarawa said, It becomes imperative to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper