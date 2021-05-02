The Federal Government has resolved to deny non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within 14 days entry into Nigeria. This decision was part of the decisions reached by thePresidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 following increasing cases of COVID-19 and fatalities in parts of the country. The committees chairman, Boss Mustapha, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today BREAKING: FG bans passengers from Brazil, India, Turkey