The National Youth Service has officially started administering Covid-19 vaccine to corps members across the country. In an announcement on Monday, the NYSC Director-General, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated that the administration of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is currently ongoing at the NYSC secretariats nationwide. During the pre-orientation briefing to the Batch A Stream One Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today NYSC begins administration of COVID-19 vaccine to corps members