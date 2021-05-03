US set to reunite migrant families separated under Trump

The United States will begin reuniting migrant children with their parents this week after they were separated by the administration of former President Donald Trump, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday. Mayorkas tweeted that four mothers who had fled extremely dangerous situations in their home countries would be reunited with children as Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

