Court documents reveal Bill, Melinda Gates were separated before divorce announcement

By
Headliners
-
2



The divorce announcement of worlds billionaire couple, Bill and Melinda Gates is probably the most shocking news of the year. The couple posted a joint statement on Twitter on Monday about their divorce but court papers showed that they were separated before taking the divorce decision. The court papers, however, did not show the date Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR