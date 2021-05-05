Opposition Peoples Democratic Party says the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is known for overthrowing democratically elected governments. It also described the allegation by the Presidency that some Nigerians were plotting a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership, as a resort to blackmail in the face of failure. In a statement on Tuesday signed Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Buhari known for overthrowing elected govts, PDP slams Presidency