Confusion has trailed the whereabouts of Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Fr Ejike Mbaka. The confusion started on Wednesday when a group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, claimed that the whereabouts of Mbaka is unknown. We are giving the Federal Government 48 hours to produce the priest, else they should be ready to face Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper