Better service conditions for health workersll stop poaching FG

By
Headliners
-
1



The Federal Government has restated its resolve to improve the conditions of service of Nigerian health workers in order to retain their services within the country. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige said this on Tuesday after a meeting between the Presidential Committee on Salaries, relevant stakeholders, health sector professional associations and trade Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR