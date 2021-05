Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday granted clemency to 12 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado Ekiti Custodian Centre. The Ekiti Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, said the inmates who were pardoned by the governor were serving various terms for offences such as stealing and housebreaking. Fapohunda, who was represented Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper