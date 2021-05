For the first time in months, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), stepped out together with his wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Thursday, to celebrate this years Eid-el Fitr and completion of one-month Ramadan fast. In a series of photos shared via Buharis social media handles, the President and the First Lady were seen Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper