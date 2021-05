Nollywood actors and comic duo, Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, are set to release a new series titled Fatty and Sons. Iheme, popularly known as Paw Paw, made the announcement through his Instagram page on Thursday as he posted pictures of himself and other co-stars with the caption, You guys asked for a TV series; Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper