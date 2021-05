The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has paraded Uduak Frank Akpan, the suspect in the death of a job seeker, Inibong Umoren. Uduak, according to the state Police Commissioner, Andrew Amiengheme, was paraded today to dispel the rumour that he committed suicide in police custody. While fielding questions from journalists, the suspect revealed that he Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper