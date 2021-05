The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has declared Gimba Yau Kumo, son-in-law to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), wanted for alleged $65 million fraud. Kumo, a former Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank, got married to Buharis daughter in October 2016 in Daura, Katsina State. The commission in a notice published Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper