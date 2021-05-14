US probes crypto exchange leader, Binance

Temitayo Jaiyeola with agency report Binance Holdings Limited is under investigation by the US justice department and internal revenue service, according to Bloomberg News on Thursday. The company is allegedly under probe for money laundering and tax offenses. Although the government agencies havent accused Binance of any illegalities, the company has issued a statement to Read More
