BREAKING: JAMB shifts 2021 UTME date, extends registration deadline

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced a new date for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, announced that the examination date has been shifted from June 19 to July 3. He made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday in Abuja, adding that the deadline for registration Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

