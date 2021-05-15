BREAKING: Kaduna airport shut down as aviation workers begin strike

Aviation workers will on Sunday shut down flight operations at the Kaduna Airport as the various aviation unions in the country jointly resolved to proceed on an industrial action till next week Friday. The unions are: National Union Of Air Transport Employees, Association Of Nigeria Aviation Professionals and National Association Of Aircraft Pilots And Engineers. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

