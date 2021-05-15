Gaza: Egypt sends ambulances to evacuate wounded Palestinians

Egypt opened its Rafah border crossing with Gaza Saturday to allow 10 ambulances to transport Palestinians seriously wounded in Israeli air strikes to Egyptian hospitals, medical officials said. Egypt exceptionally opened the Rafah crossing to allow 10 Egyptian ambulances into the Gaza Strip to transport wounded Palestinians to be treated in Egypt, a medical official Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

