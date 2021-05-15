The United States has expressed dissatisfaction at how Nigerian courts continue to convict citizens of blasphemy, sentence them to long-term imprisonment and death. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, stated this during the release of the 2020 International Religious Freedom Report on Thursday. He also said the Nigerian government has not brought anyone to justice Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today US seeks justice for Shiites over alleged killing by military