The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to tackle food insecurity, claiming that Nigerians are starving and dying. The PDP made this call in a statement on Sunday, titled, Nigerians are starving, dying, address food insecurity now, PDP tells APC, Buhari. The PDP urged Buhari and the APC-led Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper