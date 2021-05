The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested 16 suspects, one female inclusive, for cultism and unlawful possession of firearms within two weeks. The command also recovered two cut-to-size locally-made guns, one locally-made pistol, two live cartridges, six mobile phones, a powdery substance suspected to be heroin and weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp. The Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper