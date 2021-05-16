Recovered assets: Reps deepen probe, set to re-invite Malami, FCT minister, EFCC boss

An ad hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives to compile and review projects and fixed assets belonging to the Federal Government across Nigeria is set to re-invite the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello. The Chairman of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Recovered assets: Reps deepen probe, set to re-invite Malami, FCT minister, EFCC...