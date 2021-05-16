Turkish President phones Buhari, seeks Nigerias support for Palestine President Recep Erdogan of Turkey has told the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), that he expects Nigeria to show solidarity with Palestinians following the latest attacks by Israel on Jerusalem and Gaza. Erdogan made the call when he spoke with Buhari on the telephone on Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Turkish President phones Buhari, seeks Nigerias support for Palestine