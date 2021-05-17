Copter food dropping: ACF accuses FG of conspiracy for shunning probe

THE pan-Northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, has expressed concern over the Federal Governments silence on calls to probe an allegation of a helicopter distributing weapons, foodstuffs to bandits in Niger State. The ACF said neither the Federal Government nor its agents had reacted to the matter despite its calls for investigation. The National Publicity Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
