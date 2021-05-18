Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, has said governors of the Southern states deserved commendation for their collective decision to ban open grazing in their various states. Nwuche, who served as deputy speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999-2003, said this in an interview in Abuja on Monday. The former Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Grazing: Southern govs deserve commendation, not vilification Ex-Deputy Speaker