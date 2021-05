The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman as Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission. Also confirmed were the appointments of fifteen other nominees as members of the Commission. The nominees include: Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, Amb. Umar Zainab Salisu, Mrs. Dafe T. Adesida, Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel, Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla, Kemi Asiwaju-Okenyodo, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper