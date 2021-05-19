A former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria have berated the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai over the crisis between his administration and the organised labour following the sacking of workers in the state. Ekweremadu, who also condemned the invasion of the Nigeria Labour Congress Secretariat in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ekweremadu, health workers berate El-Rufai over attack on workers