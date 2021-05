The Lagos State Government has said the property on Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, proposed for the relocation of the Igbosere High Court, will be ready by the end of May 2021. The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), stated this on Wednesday. He explained that the ongoing construction and renovation Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper