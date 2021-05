Former leader of the 7th Senate, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has congratulated Governor Ben Ayade for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. In a statement he issued Thursday, Ndoma-Egba said, On behalf of myself and political associates, I heartily congratulate Your Excellency, Senator Prof. Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper