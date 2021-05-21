UPDATED: Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru, seven others die in Kaduna plane crash

By
Headliners
-
1



A military Beachcraft 350 aircraft has crashed at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday, claiming all eight souls onboard including the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru. The PUNCH learnt that the ill-fated aircraft crashed at the airports runway about 6 pm. Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

