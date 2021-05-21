UPDATED: Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru, seven others die in Kaduna plane crash

A military Beachcraft 350 aircraft has crashed at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday, claiming all eight souls onboard including the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru. The PUNCH learnt that the ill-fated aircraft crashed at the airports runway about 6 pm. Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today UPDATED: Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru, seven others die in Kaduna...