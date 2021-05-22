Insecurity: Katsina emirate council dismisses district head over banditry





Katsina Emirate Council has dismissed Sarkin Pawwan Katsina, (district head of Kankara), Alhaji Yusuf Lawal over alleged aiding and abetting banditry in the district. The Emirate initially suspended Lawal in April( last month). His dismissal was however effected on Friday after the Emirate received a letter from the state government which also allegedly indicted him Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper