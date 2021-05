Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored his 41st Bundesliga goal of the season on Saturday to break Gerd Muellers 49-year-old German league record for a single campaign. Lewandowski scored in the 90th-minute of Bayerns 5-2 home win over Augsburg to claim the record outright having equalled Muellers record of 40, which was set in 1971/72, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper