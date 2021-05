A former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, on Friday, responded to Governor Hope Uzodinma, dismissing the allegation that he refused to register as an All Progressives Congress member. He also said the APC stood no chance of winning a single ward in the state under Uzodinmas watch. Okorocha, in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper