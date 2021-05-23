Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Friday night invaded Tse Ancha, Agan community, in the Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State and reportedly murdered eight people. Tse Ancha is about a kilometre to an internally-displaced persons camp in Abegana, where seven people were killed by the suspected herdsmen about three weeks ago. The invasion and gruesome Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today 18 killed in attacks on Benue, Zamfara communities, NSCDC outpost