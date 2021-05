Gunmen have abducted the Deputy Director of Information Communication Technology of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Mrs. Lateefat Abimbola, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Toyinbo Olayinka, and two others. While Abimbola was kidnapped in Ijebu-Ode on Thursday, Olayinkawho is a 400-level student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management was Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper