NLC meets Tuesday to take decision on govs proposal Nigerians may be spending N588.24bn monthly for Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, should the Federal Government implement the recommendation of the Nigeria Governors Forum that the cost of the commodity be increased. A committee set up by the Nigeria Governors Forum had last Wednesday recommended Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today N408.5/litre proposal: Nigerians may pay N588bn monthly for petrol