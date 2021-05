Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeem Christian Church of God, has lauded the governance and leadership style of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, describing him as a man of faith. Speaking when he visited Bello on Saturday in Lokoja, Adeboye also commended the governor for his religious tolerance. Adeboye said that the show of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper